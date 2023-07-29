Caprilands Books for Sale-Coventry-July 27, 2023

Books from Adelma Grenier Simmons’ estate that are currently for sale.

 Susan Way

COVENTRY — Books once owned by the owner and operator of Coventry’s historic Caprilands Farm farmhouse are now for sale and a luncheon to celebrate the farmhouse’s recipes is scheduled for next month.

The Tolland Probate Court ruled the historical society would be the beneficiary of the estate of Adelma Grenier Simmons, including the right to sell her remaining books and reprint those in short supply.

