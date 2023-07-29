COVENTRY — Books once owned by the owner and operator of Coventry’s historic Caprilands Farm farmhouse are now for sale and a luncheon to celebrate the farmhouse’s recipes is scheduled for next month.
The Tolland Probate Court ruled the historical society would be the beneficiary of the estate of Adelma Grenier Simmons, including the right to sell her remaining books and reprint those in short supply.
“Some of these have been out of print and unavailable to the public for many years,” the historical society said.
Proceeds from book sales will be used to further the intent of Simmons’ will and promote the legacy of Caprilands.
Books have been placed for sale at the Strong Porter Museum at 2382 South Street, Coventry; The Coventry Visitors’ Center at 1195 Main Street, Coventry; Coventry Arts & Antiques at 1140 Main Street, Coventry; Nathan Hale Farm & Feed at 2050 Boston Turnpike; Edmonsons’ Farm & Nursery at 2627 Boston Turnpike, Coventry; Woodland Gardens at 168 Woodland Street, Manchester; and the Perennial Herb and Book Shop at 867 Main Street, Manchester.
Those interested in purchasing books from these businesses are encouraged to reach out to them regarding their availability of book titles.
In addition, the Coventry Historical Society announced that the third annual Caprilands style luncheon at the Strong Porter Museum will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 beginning at 1 p.m.
This year’s menu will include traditional Caprilands recipes such as canapés with Gorgeous Guk and Marigold Soup, as recreated with Chef Denise Reardon of CHOW LLC.
At the luncheon, there will also be a guest speaker, a silent auction and raffle of Caprilands-themed gift baskets and framed illustrations as well as herb centerpieces donated this year by Woodland Gardens of Manchester. Caprilands books will also be available at the luncheon.
The price of an individual ticket this year will be $60.
Reservations for the luncheon are required and the historical society asks guests to make their payments in advance of the event.
Dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated, however, questions about the luncheon’s menu can be sent to the historical society’s email address.
“We look forward to seeing you on the day of the event,” the historical society said.