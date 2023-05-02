Car Against Building in Willi

A woman was uninjured after driving a Subaru against a large building on South Park Street in Willimantic this afternoon.

 MICHELLE WARREN

The accident occurred at 90 South Park St. at a building with several businesses in it, including a childcare center and a sexual assault crisis center.

