Car Against Building in Willi

WILLIMANTIC — A woman was uninjured after driving a Subaru against a business building on South Park St. Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 90 South Park St. at a building with several businesses in it, including a childcare center and a sexual assault crisis center.
“It’s a big building,” Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. “It’s pretty much an entire block.”
He said he didn’t think the woman realized there was a drop-off on the building and instead, thought it was a ramp.
There weren’t any passengers in the vehicle.
Scrivener said Willimantic firefighters responded with an engine and ambulance. Willimantic police also responded to the accident.