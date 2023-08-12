COVENTRY — Several agencies responded to a call of an SUV in Coventry Lake by the lake’s boat launch Thursday afternoon.
When the Coventry fire and police departments arrived on scene, they found the driver in the water outside of the vehicle. The car was submerged up to the roof line.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was also on scene to oversee the removal of the vehicle from the lake.
The lake’s boat launch was closed while the vehicle was being removed from the lake. It subsequently reopened around 2 p.m. after the car had been removed.
No further details on this incident were available at press time.