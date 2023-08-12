Car in Coventry Lake-Coventry-August 12, 2023

An SUV was found in Coventry Lake Thursday afternoon.

 Coventry Fire & EMS Department

COVENTRY — Several agencies responded to a call of an SUV in Coventry Lake by the lake’s boat launch Thursday afternoon.

When the Coventry fire and police departments arrived on scene, they found the driver in the water outside of the vehicle. The car was submerged up to the roof line.

