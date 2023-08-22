WILLIMANTIC — Windham Fire Marshal Michael Walker determined that a garage fire on Jackson Street Saturday night was accidental.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener reported that the firefighters were dispatched at 5:57 p.m. to 537 Jackson St.
Walker said a resident of the home was attempting to jump start his motorcycle from a car in the garage and there was a carburetor issue that caused a gasoline leak.
He said a spark ignited the gasoline.
Scrivener said the individual called dispatch and extinguished the fire with his garden hose.
He said the fire was out when firefighters arrived.
Scrivener said the dispatcher “elevated” the call to a first alarm and mutual aid was called, but was canceled given that the garage was small.
He said seven Willimantic firefighters were at the scene, including himself.
Scrivener said firefighters don’t want people to put themselves in “harm’s way” but the homeowner was cautious and stayed outside the garage door when he extinguished the fire.
“I think that’s fantastic,” he said.
Walker said there was no structural damage to the garage, but some items in the garage burned or melted.
Scrivener said firefighters soaked the affected area and checked for remaining sparks.
He said there was minor damage to the contents of the garage, noting that the garage was “chock full” of items.
Scrivener said he couldn’t determine what was in there.
He said the garage is detached from the house and the fire did not spread beyond the garage.
No one was injured during the fire.