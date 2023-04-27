WILLIMANTIC — Participants are being sought for the Celebrate America Day event at Jillson Square on Saturday.
The event, which is being held by Windham Arts, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $10 suggested donation for adults. Kids are free.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WILLIMANTIC — Participants are being sought for the Celebrate America Day event at Jillson Square on Saturday.
The event, which is being held by Windham Arts, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $10 suggested donation for adults. Kids are free.
Proceeds benefit the Eastern CT Veterans Community Center in Willimantic.
Organizers are seeking re-enactors, living history interpreters, demonstrations and museums.
The following vendors are also being sought: artists, crafters, food retailers, bakers, people selling spices, people selling jam, farmers and gardeners selling plants. Activities are being sought, especially activities for children.
There is a $25 vendor fee.
The event will feature demonstrations from all time periods in the country.
Revolutionary War soldiers, a Civil War surgeon, bootlegger and a broom maker will be there.
There will also be children’s games and food will be cooked over a fire, as well as other activities.
There are no fees for historical actors, demonstrations or displays.
The event is supported by CT Humanities
For more information, call Bev York at 860-423-1878 or e-mail director@windhamarts.org.
The registration form is available at conta.cc/41NJwOW
Applications can be e-mailed to info@windhamchamber.com and applicants can also text 860-423-6389.