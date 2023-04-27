Willimantic Shaboo Stage #2 April 5 2021

The Shaboo Stage at Jillson Square in Willimantic.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Participants are being sought for the Celebrate America Day event at Jillson Square on Saturday.

The event, which is being held by Windham Arts, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a $10 suggested donation for adults. Kids are free.

