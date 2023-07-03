HEBRON — Celebrate Independence Day on the steps of the Old Hebron Town Hall.
The annual program has been led since 2017 by The Town Center Project, a non-profit, grassroots organization dedicated to showcasing the assets of Hebron’s downtown area, along Main Street/Route 66. The group plans several different initiatives and activities throughout the year to draw people to the businesses, restaurants and public spaces in the center of town.
The 4th of July celebration will be held on the grounds of the Old Hebron Town Hall, located at 26 Main Street. Although it doesn’t date back to Revolutionary times, the historic landmark is one of Hebron’s oldest buildings still standing, built in 1838 on the Hebron town green. It was built to replace the original Methodist church, which had stood since 1805 on Burrows Hill Road. In 1863, the the building was sold to the Town of Hebron, and became the Town Hall until 1950. It is now maintained by the Hebron Historical Society.
Each year The Town Center Project establishes a theme for its Independence Day celebration, and this year the theme is “Common Ground.”
Those who would like to share their thoughts, essays, or poems on the shared bonds that unite all residents are invited to email them before Independence Day to ttcp@thetowncenterproject.org.
All are invited to attend the ceremony in celebration of the ties that strengthen the community.