WILLIMANTIC — In celebration of Windham’s rich Hispanic culture, the town is holding a latin music festival at Shaboo Stage on Saturday.
The free event, “Latin Multicultural Festival,” runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The stage is at 1 Jillson Square.
“Bomba,” Willimantic’s Spanish radio station, will co-sponsor the festival and air live that day.
“The previous year’s success, positive feedback, robust attendance and community response motivated the town to extend and enhance the event,” Windham Executive Administrator Xiomara Bruder, who organized the event, said in a press release. “The vibrant and diverse Latin community in the neighborhood played a crucial role in the festival’s continuation. Building upon the community’s rich history and traditions, the festival now fosters unity, pride and mutual understanding among various Latin cultures.”
She said the town’s Latino population exceeds 40%.
Bruder said last year, between 3,000 and 4,000 people attended the festival throughout the day.
According to The Weather Channel, the high temperature on Saturday is expected to be 87 degrees and the low is expected to be 70 degrees. The Weather Channel indicates there is a 40% chance of rain in the morning and a 60% chance of rain in the evening.
“I just hope everybody comes out and enjoys the music and the friendly atmosphere,” Bruder said. “It’s going to be a beautiful day.”
Performers from Puerto Rico, Argentina, Venezuela, Mexico and other countries will perform during the concert.
Bomba Ashe, the first artist, is scheduled to perform at 12:50 p.m. Other artists that will perform are Carlos Javier, Crespo, Choco Band, Luis Mona, Jose Paulo, Norte Zero, Salsa Dinamica, Iluxion, Tuile and Viti Ruiz.
18 food trucks are expected at the event, selling Mexican food, Puerto Rican food, American food, cold drinks and more.
Vendors will sell jewelry and other items during the event. There will also be bounce houses and a dominoes tournament. Registration for the tournament begins at 12 p.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. Bruder said dominoes are a popular activity in Hispanic culture.
People can only bring their dogs if they are emotional support animals and are leashed.