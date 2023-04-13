CHAPLIN — It’s once again time for spring cleaning, and for Chaplin residents, that includes their whole neighborhood.
The annual Chaplin Clean-Up Day will this year be held April 15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHAPLIN — It’s once again time for spring cleaning, and for Chaplin residents, that includes their whole neighborhood.
The annual Chaplin Clean-Up Day will this year be held April 15.
Residents, non-profit organizations and businesses are invited to volunteer to clean up litter from a road, section of road, or public park or cemetery on that day.
“Our goal is to have as many people as possible clean up a section of road or other public area in Chaplin,” organizer Chris Komuves said.
The event was established in 1997 as part of a municipal Adopt-a-Road program. Komuves has been coordinating the event since 2011, when the event was moved from the month of May to the month of April to be part of the month’s Earth Day activities.
A limited number of high-visibility safety vests in all sizes, and trash pick-up tools, are available to borrow; trash bags and gloves are also available for volunteers. The town will dispose of the trash picked up.
To volunteer to clean a section, or to request supplies or safety gear, email Komuves at cleanup@komuves.org.
Follow the Chronicle on Twitter – @theCTChronicle