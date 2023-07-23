The Town of Chaplin is starting an annual tradition, and now is the time to act to help it succeed.
Last September, during the town’s Bicentennial Year, the town capped off multiple celebrations with a grand finale of a festival.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Town of Chaplin is starting an annual tradition, and now is the time to act to help it succeed.
Last September, during the town’s Bicentennial Year, the town capped off multiple celebrations with a grand finale of a festival.
This September, the Chaplin Recreation Commission will host “Chaplin Day,” an event that will be celebrated each year.
Organizers are finalizing the event now, with live musical acts scheduled to perform, a lawnmower race planned, and family games and activities to be offered. Additionally, there will be food and booths of crafts and wares available to purchase.
Read the full story in the Monday print or e edition of the Chronicle