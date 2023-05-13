CHAPLIN — Golfers will be teed off if they miss the May 15 deadline for Chaplin Volunteer Fire Department’s golf tournament.
The 12th annual event takes place on June 3 at the Windham Club in North Windham, and is jointly sponsored by Green Valley Treeworks LLC.
From 11 a.m. to 11:55 a.m., registered golfers can pick up lunches and purchase mulligans and raffle tickets, which also benefit the department and its outreach programs and scholarships. At noon, there will be a shotgun start with a scramble format.
Dinner and raffle prizes follow the tournament.
The cost is $125 per player or $500 per foursome and includes the round of golf, lunch, and dinner.
Prizes will be given for different challenges on the course.
Other sponsorship opportunities are also available at the tees, and include 18x24 signs. Sponsorships range from $85 to $100.
To register for the tournament, or to sponsor a tee, contact Chaplin Fire Chief Joe Pinto at 860-933-4875.