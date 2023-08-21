CHAPLIN — The first selectman of Chaplin refuted rumors he received unfair advantages from his position.
The Chronicle received notifications of social media posts that alleged First Selectman Juan Roman III had his driveway on Singleton Road repaved with town money, town materials and time labor.
Roman told the Chronicle that nothing was done with impropriety.
“Singleton Road was paved in 2018,” Roman said. “When it was paved the road was higher than my driveway apron, causing washout of my driveway. A request was made after the road was paved for the apron to be fixed since apparently the contractor missed the apron repair at my driveway.”
However, although regardless of his town position he would still have been eligible for this type of work as a resident, at that time Roman was not the first selectman. He was first elected to office in 2021.
“The request for repair took place before I was even in office,” Roman said. “The Department of Public Works looks at every situation individually and attempts to divert water from driveways that can cause property damage or wash-outs. DPW re-did the apron just like they do for all tax payers when grade changes occur. Only the apron was done, not a driveway, just like it’s done for those who have the same issues of a driveway being washed out due to grade changes. All work was and continues to be done in the town right of way.”
Additionally, Roman noted he received no special treatment or priority because of his position.
“It took years to have this done because other priorities in town take precedence to driveway aprons,” he said.
Roman is seeking a second term in office this fall. He is unopposed.