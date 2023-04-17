CHAPLIN — In Chaplin, it’s a good thing when something fishy is going on.
On April 22, the Chaplin Recreation Department will host a fishing derby at Darling Pond in Edward Garrison Park for young anglers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHAPLIN — In Chaplin, it’s a good thing when something fishy is going on.
On April 22, the Chaplin Recreation Department will host a fishing derby at Darling Pond in Edward Garrison Park for young anglers.
The derby will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with three age divisions for youths. Each age division will have the opportunity to angle for a prize for the biggest fish.
Garrison Park is located at 495 Phoenixville Road/Route 198.
Before the derby, the Chaplin Senior Center will host a Fishermen’s Breakfast for anglers of all ages.
Breakfast sandwiches, fruits, homefries and blueberry coffee cake will be offered for sale from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for take-out only. Breakfast must be reserved in advanced by calling the center at 860-455-1327 by April 20.
Curbside pick-up will be outside the center, located at 132 Chaplin Street.