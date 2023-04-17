Chaplin Bridge #1 January 6 2021

Water from Diana's Pool flows toward a bridge on a cloudy, cold day in Chaplin in 2021.

 File Photo

CHAPLIN — In Chaplin, it’s a good thing when something fishy is going on.

On April 22, the Chaplin Recreation Department will host a fishing derby at Darling Pond in Edward Garrison Park for young anglers.

