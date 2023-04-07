CHAPLIN — The Chaplin Public Library will offer several programs for children during the April school vacation week.
On Monday, April 10, a Rock Painting activity will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can paint rocks to keep for themselves or to leave in the library’s gardens for others to find and enjoy.
On Wednesday, April 12, a program on “Cute and Cuddlies” will be held when Xen’s Critters arrive at the library with animals. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., attendees can meet chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, rabbits and other small furry friends.
On Saturday, April 15, a Construction Toy activity will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors to the library can make creations with Lego bricks.
All ages are welcome to all of the spring break programs held at the library.
There will also be other events at the library that week, including the monthly Tea Time Book Chat held on Friday, April 14. Adults are welcome to join the book club to discuss recent reads and favorite books, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the exhibit featuring the works of the late Terese Ridgeway, a long-time Chaplin resident and celebrated weaver, will continue to be displayed through April 8.
The library is normally open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but will be closed on Friday, April 7 in observance of Good Friday.
The library is located at 130 Chaplin Street. For more information on any of the upcoming activities, call the main desk at 860-455-9424.
