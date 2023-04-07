Chaplin Bridge #1 January 6 2021

CHAPLIN — The Chaplin Public Library will offer several programs for children during the April school vacation week.

On Monday, April 10, a Rock Painting activity will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can paint rocks to keep for themselves or to leave in the library’s gardens for others to find and enjoy.

