CHAPLIN — The Chaplin Public Library and the Chaplin Senior Center will jointly host two programs on August 16.
At 10:30 a.m., a presentation on “Animal Assisted Therapy” will be given by Teri Carpenter and Deborah Richards of Cold Noses, Warm Hearts.
They will discuss the programs offered through their non-profit, all-volunteer organization, including therapeutic and reading support services provided to hospitals, schools, libraries and other facilities and homes by appointment.
Two therapy dogs, a 4-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog and a 10-year-old Shetland Sheep Dog, will also visit with attendees at the program.
At 6 p.m., “Harvesting Hacks” will be presented by Kelly Caisse, co-owner of KDCrop Farms.
The farm, established in 2006, produces fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs, jams, pickles, relishes and salsas, using organic and non-mechanized methods. KDCrop Farms also uses proceeds from its Community Supported Agriculture program to benefit the Chaplin Elementary School and other local organizations.
Caisse will discuss harvest techniques and recipe tips, and introduce her consulting service for beginner homesteaders.
The library/senior center complex is located at 130-132 Chaplin Street.