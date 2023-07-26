Chaplin Bridge #1 January 6 2021

Water from Diana's Pool flows toward a bridge on a cloudy, cold day in Chaplin in 2021.

 File Photo

CHAPLIN — The Town of Chaplin is proceeding with plans to replace the England Road Bridge.

Town officials are now seeking bids from engineering firms for inspection services, expected to begin in 2024. The bridge spans the Natchaug River.

