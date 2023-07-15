Chaplin Senior Center - close

Chaplin Senior Center.

 Chad LeBaron | Staff

CHAPLIN — Payments can be taxing, but the Windham Tax Office will make them easier for Chaplin residents on July 19th.

Chaplin’s tax collection service is through the Town of Windham, with the Windham Revenue Collection Department handling all billing and payment for the town. Twice a year, a member of that tax office sets up a temporary office at the senior center, allowing local residents to more easily speak to staff in person.

