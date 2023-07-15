CHAPLIN — Payments can be taxing, but the Windham Tax Office will make them easier for Chaplin residents on July 19th.
Chaplin’s tax collection service is through the Town of Windham, with the Windham Revenue Collection Department handling all billing and payment for the town. Twice a year, a member of that tax office sets up a temporary office at the senior center, allowing local residents to more easily speak to staff in person.
Taxes can be paid from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, located at 132 Chaplin Street. Cash or cards are not accepted as payment during this special session; only checks will be accepted.
However, taxes can be paid using cash, credit or debit cards and checks at the Windham office. Taxes can be paid in person anytime during normal business hours at the revenue office at Windham Town Hall, located at 979 Main Street, Willimantic, , or mailed to that address. The hours of the office are Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The office is now closed Fridays as well as Saturdays and Sundays.
There is a also a drop box at the Windham Town Hall to leave payments outside of normal business hours.
Taxes can be paid by mail as well, by sending to Post Office Box 944, Willimantic, 06226.
For more information on taxes owed or on the in-person session, call the Windham revenue collector at 860-465-3037. Additionally, taxpayers can pay online, with an additional service fee, via the Town of Windham’s website.