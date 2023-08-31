CHAPLIN — Beginning after Labor Day, the Chaplin Senior Center will offer lunches for local seniors every Monday and Wednesday during September.
The first meal will be Wednesday, September 6, with chicken Parmesan, noodles, vegetables and garlic bread. The September 11 meal will offer a choice of beef or cheese burritos, served with guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice and taco chips. September 13 will feature lasagna with tossed salad and garlic bread. September 18’s meal will be grilled hot dogs with baked beans and cole slaw. The September 20 lunch is meatball grinders with potato salad, and the September 25 offering is baked chicken with macaroni salad and corn bread. The last meal of the month will be September 27 with cheeseburgers, cole slaw and potato chips. All meals also come with a dessert.