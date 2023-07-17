Charter Oak Credit Union Website Shut Down, Security Concerns

WATERFORD/WILLIMANTIC — Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, which has a branch in Willimantic, shut down its website due to security concerns.
According to a press release from the credit union, which was issued on Monday, unusual activity was identified on July 12.
The credit union’s information technology and cyber security staff acted “immediately” to protect member data and assets, according to the press release.
The domain was shut down at 5 p.m. on Friday.
“We sincerely apologize for the disruption to our members for the temporary loss of online banking,” President/CEO of Charter Oak Federal Credit Union Brian Orenstein said in the release. “Members should rest assured that their money and their personal information is 100 percent safe and secure.”
The credit union has facilities in Willimantic, Waterford, New London and Groton.
The Willimantic branch is at 893 Main St.
The credit union provides services to customers in New London and Windham counties.
It is currently investigating potential security breaches through the website.
“The security of member data is of the utmost importance to Charter Oak,” the release stated. “Members are reminded to be vigilant about not entering their online banking credentials into fraudulent websites.”
Members were asked to contact the credit union if they provided personal information to any website that appears to have been charteroak.org over the weekend.
Personnel will assist those members in changing their password and making sure their account remains safe.
According to the release, cyber threats have become common in the financial industry.
“Whether that threat impacts an insurance company, a big-box retailer, a bank or a credit union, our state and federal governments need to protect our business community better,” Credit Union League of Connecticut President Bruce Adams said in the release. “Fortunately, for members of Charter Oak, their team acted swiftly to identify and neutralize the threat.”
Charter Oak members who incur fees or charges caused by the disruption of online service will be refunded.
“Charter Oak apologizes for the inconvenience members have experienced due to this website disruption,” the release states. “We ask that members bear with us while the cyber security team works to get the original site back online as quickly as possible.”
Regular updates will be provided through the credit union’s e-mail and social media channels.
The credit union, which is one of the largest credit unions in the state, was established in 1939.