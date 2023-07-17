Charter Oak Credit Union Website Shut Down, Security Concerns

The Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, which has a branch on Main Street in Willimantic, shut their website down on July 14 amidst security concerns. 

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WATERFORD/WILLIMANTIC — Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, which has a branch in Willimantic, shut down its website due to security concerns.

According to a press release from the credit union, which was issued on Monday, unusual activity was identified on July 12.