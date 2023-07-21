WILLIMANTIC — Nearly a week after it was shut down due to security concerns, the Charter Oak Federal Credit Union website is back online.
Suspicious activity was first identified on July 12 and the website was shut down at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The website was shut down after fake websites were created in an attempt to gather information from credit union customers.
Credit union officials said despite the disruption in online banking, data and funds were never at risk.
“I can guarantee there has been no loss of funds or data since this began,” Charter Oak Federal Credit Union President/Chief Executive Officer Brian Orenstein said during a meeting with credit union members on Wednesday.
Per standard procedure, the FBI and the National Credit Union Administration were notified about the situation.
No social security numbers, account numbers or other personal information were taken, according to credit union officials. However, if members entered their information into one of the fake websites, they should contact the credit union immediately.
According to Orenstein, the credit union website may be rebuilt.
“There will be a post-mortem done by a third party to look into what can be done differently so this type of incident never happens again,” he said.
The credit union has 15 branches, including one at 893 Main St. in Willimantic.
During the website shutdown, members were still able to bank in-person or by calling their credit union. All fees incurred as a result of the online banking disruption will be refunded.
Passwords for the website will need to be changed and authenticated.