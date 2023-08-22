Houses on Green Lane-August 14, 2023-North Windham

Several houses on Green Lane in North Windham.

 Connor Linskey

Due to the lack of housing options throughout the country, including eastern Connecticut, the Center for Housing Equity and Opportunity in Eastern Connecticut (CHEO) is surveying residents in an effort to gauge how housing may be affecting their lives.

Though the center’s physical location is in New London, they serve 42 towns in eastern Connecticut, including Columbia, Coventry, Lebanon, Mansfield and Windham.

