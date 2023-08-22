Due to the lack of housing options throughout the country, including eastern Connecticut, the Center for Housing Equity and Opportunity in Eastern Connecticut (CHEO) is surveying residents in an effort to gauge how housing may be affecting their lives.
Though the center’s physical location is in New London, they serve 42 towns in eastern Connecticut, including Columbia, Coventry, Lebanon, Mansfield and Windham.
The center works with policymakers, residents and community organizations to identify ways to preserve and create affordable housing for all.
The Center for Housing Equity and Opportunity collaborated with Urban Institute to produce “Housing Connecticut’s Future.”
This statewide housing needs assessment, which was released in February 2021, found that Connecticut is short 86,000 homes for its most vulnerable residents, those making 0-30% of area median income.
The report found that if left unaddressed, this gap and others will undercut the state’s population growth, workforce development and economic competitiveness.
“This comprehensive report will go a long way in helping Connecticut target and guide investment to those most at risk — like seniors and low-income families,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said.
At press time, Beth Sabilia, the director of CHEO in Eastern Connecticut, had not yet returned The Chronicle’s request for comment.