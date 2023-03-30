Registration is now open for art classes for children through the Hebron Parks and Recreation Department.
Registration is now open for art classes for children through the Hebron Parks and Recreation Department.
Amy Ordonez, owner of Studio 13 in East Hampton, will lead “Painting Party” classes for four weeks for children in grades first through sixth.
Each week, students will create a new painting. The classes will be held in the community room of the Douglas Library of Hebron, located at 22 Main Street/Route 66.
The classes will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th.
The cost is $87 per student.
For more information, or to register a child, call the Parks and Recreation Office at 860.530.1281.