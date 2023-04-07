The Hebron Parks and Recreation Department will your children fling themselves into improving their game.
The ‘Fling into Spring Basketball Skills Clinic’ will be held on April 11th for third, fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.
Students will brush up on both basic and advanced techiques in defense and offense, including passing, shooting, and scoring. The clinic will include challenges, contests, and games.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the gymnasium at Hebron Elementary School, located at 92 Church Street/Route 85. The cost is $30 per player.
For more information, or to register, go online to http://www.hebronct.recdesk.com/community, or call the Parks and Recreation Office at 860.530.1281.