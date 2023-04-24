MANSFIELD — Those seeking a job have a good chance of finding one at the Chronicle Job Fair on Thursday at the East Brook Mall in Mansfield.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MANSFIELD — Those seeking a job have a good chance of finding one at the Chronicle Job Fair on Thursday at the East Brook Mall in Mansfield.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Area employers who will be in attendance include Foxwoods Resort Casino, General Dynamics/Electric Boat, Pursuit Aerospace, Project Genesis, Prides Corner Farms, Natchaug Hospital, Sunrise Northeast, M&J Bus, Vanderman Place, St. Joseph Living Center and The Arc Eastern Connecticut.
At Thursday’s Job Fair, Natchaug Hospital will be looking to hire mental health workers, housekeepers, teachers and educational assistants, registered nurses as well as unlicensed and licensed clinicians. Full-time, part-time and per diem shifts are available at the Hartford HealthCare hospital locations in Mansfield Center, Vernon, Norwich, Enfield, Groton, Danielson and more.
Prides Corner Farms in Lebanon will be looking to fill positions for family mechanic, intern in grower support, plant health specialist as well as inside sales.
Full-time positions at Prides Corner Farms are eligible for health and dental insurance, 401(k) and employee discounts as well as competitive wages.
Pursuit Aerospace is looking for both entry level and experienced associates for flowline tech, sheet metal mechanic and machinist positions in addition to other roles.
The Chronicle is hosting the job fair in partnership with the American Job Center, a partnership of organizations that provide workforce assistance to job seekers and employers.
The American Job Center has locations in Montville, Danielson and Willimantic. Their services include one-on-one counseling, job search assistance and access to professional resume writers.
Job seekers who attend Thursday’s event should wear business professional attire and bring their resumes as well as business cards.