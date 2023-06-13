COVENTRY — Paige Belsito, Coventry High School’s valedictorian for the Class of 2023, loves music, which resulted in her being accepted into the All-State Music Festival her junior and senior years.
Belsito participated in this year’s festival as part of the All-State Mixed Treble Choir from March 30-April 1.
To perform with the choir, Belsito had to audition and enter the Eastern Region Festival Choir and then audition again for All-State.
At the All-State Music Festival, Belsito had the opportunity to work with conductor Diana Saez, director of choral activities at Towson University.
Belsito also participates in the school’s choir and is co-president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
When she’s not doing schoolwork, she enjoys singing and playing guitar.
As this year’s valedictorian, Belsito is very dedicated to her academics.
She is the secretary of the National Honor Society. To acknowledge her academic achievements, College Board presented her with the Rural and Small Town Recognition Award.
Outside the classroom, she leads and participates in a variety of clubs, including the drama club.
It takes a village to raise a child and Belsito is thankful to her parents for all their support over the years.
“She would like to thank her parents Leslie and Joel Belsito for supporting her throughout her education,” Coventry High School said in a statement regarding Paige.
Belsito also thanked her closest family and friends for helping her through high school.
Paige graduated as a member of Coventry High School’s Class of 2023 at the commencement ceremony on Saturday.
Following graduation, Paige will be continuing her education at the University of Connecticut where she plans to study medicine.