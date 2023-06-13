Coventry VAL PHOTO

Paige Belsito.

COVENTRY — Paige Belsito, Coventry High School’s valedictorian for the Class of 2023, loves music, which resulted in her being accepted into the All-State Music Festival her junior and senior years.

Belsito participated in this year’s festival as part of the All-State Mixed Treble Choir from March 30-April 1.

