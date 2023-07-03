HAMPTON — The next performance in the summer concert series in Hampton will be by Claudia Schmidt and Friends.
The Fletcher Memorial Library presents “Music at the Fletch” on the library grounds free of charge. The next concert will be July 5 at 6 p.m.
Schmidt is a blues, folk and jazz singer and songwriter who has toured nationally for four decades and released 16 albums. She also plays the dulcimer and the guitar and has starred in musical theater revues.
Her career started in Michigan with performances in amateur choirs and her professional career was boosted by appearances on “A Prairie Home Companion” with Garrison Keillor. She lived in Pomfret for several years, but now makes her home back in the midwest.
“Her ‘Music at the Fletch’ performance marks her return to eastern Connecticut,” said Janice Trecker, a member of the Fletcher Memorial Library’s Board of Directors. “She will be joined on several numbers by her friends Mark and Beverly Davis, well known in the area as a guitar duo.”
The library is located at 257 Main Street/Route 97. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets for seating.
If the weather is rainy or oppressively hot, the concert will be postponed to July 15 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the main desk at 860-455-1086.