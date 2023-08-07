CLiCK building 8-1-23

 Michelle Warren

WINDHAM — Donations are being sought to expand the Commercially Licensed Cooperative Kitchen and Windham Community Food Network’s (WCFN) composting initiatives.

The fundraiser runs until Aug. 18.