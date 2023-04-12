HEBRON — The Hebron Historical Society will drive you to get your spring cleaning done.
The society is conducting its annual Clothing Drive in April. All members of the Hebron community, and from surrounding towns, are welcome to bring their unneeded textiles to the Old Hebron Town Hall.
Proceeds raised from the clothing drive help the society maintain its historic buildings in Hebron and present special programs to the community.
“The clothing drive is an important fundraising activity held by and for the Hebron Historical Society,” member Mary Ann Foote said. “The Hebron Historical Society welcomes any kind of clean textiles. People from any town are welcome to contribute to our clothing drive.”
Accepted items include clothes, coats, gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, boots and shoes for adults and children, as well as backpacks, purses, wallets, curtains, tablecloths, blankets, sheets, pillows and towels. All items may be brought to the collection site in bags.
The drive will take place on Friday, April 14, from 4 to 6 pm., and on Saturday, April 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. The fundraiser truck collecting the donations will be parked outside the Old Hebron Town Hall, located at 26 Main Street/Route 66.
For more information on the annual clothing drive, or on the properties and events that the funds from the drive will benefit, go online to the society’s website at hebronhistoricalsociety.org.
Follow the Chronicle on Twitter – @theCTChronicle