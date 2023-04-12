Hebron Old Town Hall PHOTO 2/11/23

The Old Hebron Town Hall. 

 Traci Hastings | Staff

HEBRON — The Hebron Historical Society will drive you to get your spring cleaning done.

The society is conducting its annual Clothing Drive in April. All members of the Hebron community, and from surrounding towns, are welcome to bring their unneeded textiles to the Old Hebron Town Hall.

Tags