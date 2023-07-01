WILLIMANTIC — In celebration of the Fourth of July, people are invited to enjoy a picnic and listen to the Coast Guard Band perform tunes during a free concert at Shaboo Stage on Sunday.
The concert, which is hosted by the town, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will last about an hour or an hour-and-a-half.
The stage is at Jillson Square, which is on Main Street.
“They’re so professional,” Windham Recreation Director Tara Calixto said. “It’s really patriotic. It’s just a nice kick-off to the holiday weekend for people.”
People are asked to bring their own food and a blanket or lawn chairs.
The forecast looks good for the concert, as well as the Boom Box Parade, which is on Tuesday.
The parade, which starts at 11 a.m. at Jillson Square, will run 7/10 of a mile, from Main Street to Memorial Park. Anyone who wants to march can do so.
The “boom box” concept was born in 1986 when townspeople couldn’t find a marching band for the Memorial Day parade. That Fourth of July, the boom box concept began.
Marchers and spectators are asked to tune their boomboxes to the WILI radio station, which will play patriotic music during the parade.
Calixto said there is about a 50% chance of rain forecasted the day of the concert.
She said the concert typically attracts a couple hundred people.
“I know they’re very excited,” Calixto said, referring to the band.
The concert attracted 300 to 400 people a few years ago when the town served food, but it will not be doing that this year.
For more information about the event, e-mail windhamrec@windhamct.com or call the recreation department at 860-465-3046.