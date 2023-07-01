Willimantic Shaboo Stage US Coast Guard Band #2 July 3 2019

The US Coast Guard Band playing at the Shaboo Stage in 2019.

 Roxanne Pandolfi | File

WILLIMANTIC — In celebration of the Fourth of July, people are invited to enjoy a picnic and listen to the Coast Guard Band perform tunes during a free concert at Shaboo Stage on Sunday.

The concert, which is hosted by the town, is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will last about an hour or an hour-and-a-half.

Tags