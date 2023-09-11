HEBRON — The past becomes the present at Country Carpenters in Hebron.
The building company of post-and-beam structures annually hosts Colonial Day on its grounds, located at 326 Gilead Street/Route 85. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 16.
The event features tours of the colonial reproductions on the property, including a working blacksmith shop, a one-room schoolhouse, a home and a barn. Demonstrators will exhibit the vintage arts of tin-smithing, chair-making, weaving and wood-carving. There will also be a military encampment of Sheldon’s Horse, the Second Continental Light Dragoons, which was the first cavalry regiment commissioned in the United States in 1776.
Practically the only modern-day offering at Colonial Day will be from the local American Legion post, which will offer refreshments of grilled hamburgers, sodas and water available for purchase.
All other events at Colonial Day are free of charge.
“Hebron Colonial Day is a free event where folks can see history in action,” Freddy Brehant Jr. said. Brehant is the operations manager of Country Carpenters and the founder of the event, as well as a third-generation working blacksmith. “Our town was home to farmers and craftsmen, hardworking people that lived a self-sustaining lifestyle.”
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.