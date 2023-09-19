Kevin O’Connor about to cross the finish line of the Columbia 5K Road Race-Columbia-September 16, 2023

Top finisher Kevin O’Connor prepares to cross the finish line at the Columbia 5K Road Race at Recreation Park on Saturday.

 itsyourrace.com

COLUMBIA — On a brisk, overcast morning, more than 100 people were on hand Saturday for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s 5K Road Race at Recreation Park.

Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.

Tags