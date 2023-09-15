COLUMBIA — The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will hold a 5K Road Race on Saturday.
This will be the third time the race has been held, although it was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Anyka Fegan is excited for the event to be held once again.
“It brings the whole community together,” she said. “It helps us promote health and wellness.”
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Columbia Recreation Park, 60 Hennequin Road in Columbia. It will start and finish at the park.
Proceeds from the race will offset the costs to run the event and will also benefit the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
Each runner will be given a T-shirt.
The first place overall male and female winners will be given gift certificates to Mooyah in Storrs. In addition, prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each age group.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 36 runners registered for the race. The age groups of the runners ranged from 14 and under to 65 to 69.
In addition to the race, those in attendance will be treated to music.