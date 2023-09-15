Recreation Park Columbia 9-14-23

Columbia’s Recreation Park will be the site of the Columbia 5K Road Race on Saturday.

 Connor Linskey

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will hold a 5K Road Race on Saturday.

This will be the third time the race has been held, although it was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Anyka Fegan is excited for the event to be held once again.

