Yeomans Hall-Columbia-May 13, 2023

 Connor Linskey | Staff

COLUMBIA — The Town of Columbia’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 passed unanimously at the annual town meeting held in Yeomans Hall on Tuesday.

The budget was approved, with 38 votes cast in favor of its passage and no votes in opposition.

