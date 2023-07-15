Columbia Library building shot #2 February 10 2021

The Saxton B. Little Free Library back in Feb. 2021. Su Epstein, the library’s longtime director, celebrated her last day in that role last Friday.

 Michelle Warren | File Photo

COLUMBIA — On the sixteenth anniversary of her first day as director of Columbia’s Saxton B. Little Free Library, Su Epstein celebrated her final day in the role last Friday.

Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.

Tags