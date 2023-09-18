Columbia Board of Selectmen talk about preparing for hurricane season-Columbia-September 13, 2023

The Columbia Board of Selectmen talk about the town’s preparation for hurricane season at the selectmen meeting last Tuesday.

COLUMBIA — With hurricane season in full swing, Columbia’s officials are making preparations in the event of a storm.

The town is also considering training members of the board of selectmen so they are prepared if a hurricane breaks out.

