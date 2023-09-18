COLUMBIA — With hurricane season in full swing, Columbia’s officials are making preparations in the event of a storm.
The town is also considering training members of the board of selectmen so they are prepared if a hurricane breaks out.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
COLUMBIA — With hurricane season in full swing, Columbia’s officials are making preparations in the event of a storm.
The town is also considering training members of the board of selectmen so they are prepared if a hurricane breaks out.
Columbia First Selectman Steven Everett hopes to consolidate all of the town’s manuals and create flashcards to inform town staff on what to do if there is a hurricane.
Town staff has been meeting with representatives from Eversource Energy in an effort to bolster communication in the event that a powerline is down.
The town is currently checking its password so they can get into WebEOC, a web-based emergency management system used to document any disasters and what help they might need.
Soon the town will use WebEOC during a statewide practice in preparation of a hurricane.
“We’re doing all the normal stuff to get ready for the season,” Columbia Town Administrator Mark Walter said. “I’d say we’re in good shape.”