The Connecticut Society of the Sons of the American Revolution marches in the Town of Columbia’s Fourth of July Day Parade back in 2004.

COLUMBIA — The Town of Columbia will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade honoring the holiday on Tuesday.

The town and the Columbia Lions Club are organizing the parade, which will kick off at the Columbia Post Office on Route 66 at 10 a.m.

