COLUMBIA — The Town of Columbia will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade honoring the holiday on Tuesday.
The town and the Columbia Lions Club are organizing the parade, which will kick off at the Columbia Post Office on Route 66 at 10 a.m.
After that, the parade will proceed to the intersection of Route 66 and Route 87, where it will then turn onto Route 87.
Those involved in the parade will then march down Route 87, where they will pass the Columbia Congregational Church, Horace W. Porter School and Columbia Town Hall before ending at the intersection of Route 87 and Lake Road.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Let Freedom Ring.” Floats that best represent this year’s theme have the opportunity to win cash prizes. First place will receive $250, with the second and third place winners earning $150 and $100, respectively.
The Columbia Lions Club will provide free refreshments following the parade.
Parking for guests is available in the field behind Porter School.
Parade Chairman Marc Czarnowski is excited for Tuesday’s parade.
“We look forward to having a great parade,” said Columbia Lions Club Parade Chairman Marc Czarnowski.