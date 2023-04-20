Easter may be gone, but there’s still a chance to find some eggs.
A Community Spring Egg Hunt will be held by the Parish Hill High School Parent Teacher Student Association and the Scotland Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization on April 29th.
The free event is for children aged 12 and under, and will be held at Bowers Park on Plains Road in Scotland.
Those interested in donating plastic eggs, and/or candy and other items to stuff them with, can drop them off at either Parish Hill, located at 304 Parish Hill Road in Chaplin, or at Scotland Elementary, located at 68 Brook Road, by April 19th.