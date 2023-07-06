The Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut, which serves several towns in the area, has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Connecticut Social Equity Council.
“We are honored to be selected for this groundbreaking pilot program,” Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut President/Chief Executive Officer Maryam Elahi said. “This initiative closely aligns with the foundation’s strategic goal of advancing equity and justice in Eastern Connecticut. We look forward to working with our nonprofit partners to make sure these programs are in place for the most impacted communities.”