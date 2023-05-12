WILLIMANTIC — Mothers will be celebrated in Willimantic during a concert the day before Mother’s Day.
The “Concert for Mother’s Day” will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shaboo Stage, which is at Jillson Square.
The event is part of the “Musica Pa’l Pueblo” series hosted by the town.
“This type of event will provide an opportunity for the Latin community to come together and enjoy music and culture that speaks to their shared experiences and values,” event organizer Xiomara Bruder said.
It will cost $30 for advance entry and $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue on the day of the concert.
According to Bruder, who is the executive administrator for the town, the concert is designed to celebrate and honor the contributions of Latin mothers. A press release indicates Windham has a Latino population of more than 40%.
There will be one food vendor and one vendor selling accessories during the event.
Different genres of music will be performed, including Latin pop, Bachata and Meringue.
The headliner will be “Elysanij,” also known as “La Dulce Melodia,” a Puerto Rican singer who will sing Latin-influenced urban beats.
Other performers will be Luxio, Juan Luis Jancho, who will perform meringue, and Luiggy Luiggy, who will perform bachata.
For more information, contact Bruder at 860-465-3006 or by e-mail at executiveadministrator@windhamct.com. To order tickets online, visit bit.ly/3nEHsue.