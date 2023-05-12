Willimantic Shaboo Stage #1 April 5 2021

The Shaboo Stage at Jillson Square.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Mothers will be celebrated in Willimantic during a concert the day before Mother’s Day.

The “Concert for Mother’s Day” will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shaboo Stage, which is at Jillson Square.

