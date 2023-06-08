Connecticut Budget

Jen Carr, an employee at Network Inc. holds a sign as members of SEIU 1199 protest inside the state Capitol, Monday, June 5, 2023, as legislators prepare to vote on a state budget, which activists say underfunds the state's nonprofits.

 Aaron Flaum/AP

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s two-year, $51 billion state budget — including a historic cut to personal income taxes — cleared the General Assembly with strong bipartisan support on Tuesday and now heads to the governor for his expected signature.

The tax-and-spending package passed the state Senate 35-1 following five hours of debate, and after clearing the House 139-12 early Tuesday where there was a nearly three-hour debate that started late Monday. Both chambers are controlled by Democrats.

