Coventry firefighters pose with Connecticut Water grant funding check-Coventry-September 14, 2023

Kevin Dugdale of Connecticut Water, center, presents a check from his company to Coventry Fire Chief Bud Meyers, left, and Coventry Fire Administrator James McLoughlin, right.

 Dan Meaney

COVENTRY — The Town of Coventry Fire & EMS Department was one of several recipients of funding from the 2023 Firefighter Support Grant program.

