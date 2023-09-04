Hebron Fair

HEBRON — The website for the Hebron Harvest Fair shows a countdown ticking down the hours until the gates open. However, most of eastern Connecticut, and beyond, don’t need it: everyone knows the annual four-day extravaganza sponsored by the Hebron Lions Club begins the second weekend of every September.

This year’s fair runs from September 7-11, and features all the favorites the fans expect. This year’s fair is dedicated to Michael Tarbell, a member of the Hebron Lions Club who served as fair superintendent multiple times, and the Lions Club is determined to live up to his legacy of keeping fairgoers happy. Each year organizers choose a theme, and this year’s is Fair with Purpose.