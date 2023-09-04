HEBRON — The website for the Hebron Harvest Fair shows a countdown ticking down the hours until the gates open. However, most of eastern Connecticut, and beyond, don’t need it: everyone knows the annual four-day extravaganza sponsored by the Hebron Lions Club begins the second weekend of every September.
This year’s fair runs from September 7-11, and features all the favorites the fans expect. This year’s fair is dedicated to Michael Tarbell, a member of the Hebron Lions Club who served as fair superintendent multiple times, and the Lions Club is determined to live up to his legacy of keeping fairgoers happy. Each year organizers choose a theme, and this year’s is Fair with Purpose.
“It is a reminder that the fair is more than just a fair,” Hebron Lion Krystin Strumskas said. “Net proceeds generated from the fair go right back into non-profit organizations, something so many people forget and others do not even know.” The fair is the Lions Club’s largest fundraiser of the year, but it also holds others, helping local and national charities and offering a free fireworks display to the community at the start of each summer.
During all four days of the fair, there will be livestock exhibitions of cows, goats, rabbits, pigs and sheep and horse, oxen, steer and tractor pulls. A Beer and Wine Garden is set aside for adults, and in the Family Edutainment Center, there are special shows for children, as well as races and contests.
Read the full story in the Tuesday print or e edition of the Chronicle