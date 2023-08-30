Police Hospital Records Confidentiality

FILE — This photo shows the Whiting Forensic Division maximum-security psychiatric hospital, in Middletown, CT, Sept. 15, 2017. Police reports about deaths and other incidents in hospitals cannot be kept secret from the public, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, citing the importance of government transparency and the public's right to know what happened. (AP Photo/Dave Collins, File)

 Dave Collins

HARTFORD — Police reports about deaths and other incidents in public hospitals cannot be kept secret, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, citing the importance of government transparency and the public's right to know what happened.

A majority of the justices rejected an attempt by state officials to prevent the release of a police report about a patient who reportedly choked to death on food in 2016 while being restrained by staff members at Connecticut's only maximum-security psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane.