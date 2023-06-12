WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reps. Joe Courtney (D-CT), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) and Zach Nunn (R-IA) led introduction of bipartisan legislation to make it more affordable for young and underserved farmers to acquire farmland and operate.
Land access, retention and transition are critical to the success of agriculture. Yet, access to affordable land is one of the top challenges facing farmers in the United States. Without Congressional action, the health of communities, the security of food and agriculture systems and national security are at risk.