Rep. Joe Courtney’s (CT-02) Sergeant First Class Michael Clark TRICARE Reserve Parity Act was passed in the House Armed Services Committee as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.
During the committee’s markup of the annual defense authorization bill, the committee voted to include the amendment within the larger authorization bill, which will be voted on by the House later this year. This marks an important first step to advance Courtney’s bipartisan bill to honor Sergeant Clark and his family.