Bus leaves after dropping students off-Willimantic-September 1, 2023.jpg

The strike for M&J’s bus drivers in the Coventry Public School District, which lasted nearly one week, ended Tuesday.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — After almost one week on strike, M&J Bus Inc.’s drivers in the Coventry Public School District went back to work on Tuesday.

“I am very happy to inform you that the bus drivers’ strike is over and normal transportation will resume for students [Tuesday],” Coventry Public Schools Superintendent David Petrone on the district’s website. “We cannot thank parents enough for your patience, words of support and resourcefulness during this time. I am forever grateful for this Coventry community.”

