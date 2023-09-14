COVENTRY — After almost one week on strike, M&J Bus Inc.’s drivers in the Coventry Public School District went back to work on Tuesday.
“I am very happy to inform you that the bus drivers’ strike is over and normal transportation will resume for students [Tuesday],” Coventry Public Schools Superintendent David Petrone on the district’s website. “We cannot thank parents enough for your patience, words of support and resourcefulness during this time. I am forever grateful for this Coventry community.”
The bus drivers began their strike last Tuesday, which continued through Monday. Drivers on strike were demanding better pay and benefits.
Ultimately, M&J Bus and its Teamsters 671 union were able to come to a four-year agreement.
The strike did not affect the transportation the district provides to children who attend specialized education programs, as drivers of those vehicles are not covered by the union contract that was expiring.
During the strike, Coventry families were forced to make alternative plans for drop off and pick up.
Those who were able to were encouraged to drive their children to and from school.
The Coventry Police Department provided extra patrols for students who were able to walk to school.
School staff members also provided extra supervision for students getting dropped off and picked up.
Student absences during the strike were excused and opportunities were presented for the work to be made up.