COVENTRY — Those with a sweet tooth will have a chance to satisfy their appetite at the food truck fest Friday hosted at Capt. Nathan Hale School.
The event is hosted by Coventry CT Cares, Inc., a private 501(c)(3) organization, that works to raise money for the Coventry community.
Friday’s food truck fest will be held from 4-8 p.m. in the parking lot at Hale School.
Food trucks from Red Lion Burger, Twin Beaks Fried Chicken, Udder Delights and A Cupcake for Later will all be in attendance.
Firefighters from the Town of Coventry Fire & EMS Department will also be on hand to teach guests about fire engines and how they help the community.
In addition to Friday’s event, Coventry CT Cares will hold food truck events on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a mum sale and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 12-4 p.m.
The event on Sept. 16 will be held at the First Congregational Church of Coventry and the Dec. 3 event will be held at Patriots Park near the community center.
“We are continuously trying to build the food truck events, try something different and be involved in your community,” Coventry CT Cares said in a post on their official Facebook page. “Bring a chair, enjoy the food.”
Alcohol is not permitted at any event hosted by Coventry CT Cares.
At press time, Albert Landry, Jr., CEO of Coventry CT Cares, and Kristen Bilotta, secretary of Coventry CT Cares, had not yet returned The Chronicle’s requests for comments.