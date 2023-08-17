Udder Delights food truck-Coventry-August 17, 2023

Udder Delights is just one of the food trucks that will be in attendance at the food truck fest hosted by Coventry CT Cares, Inc. on Friday.

 Coventry CT Cares

COVENTRY — Those with a sweet tooth will have a chance to satisfy their appetite at the food truck fest Friday hosted at Capt. Nathan Hale School.

The event is hosted by Coventry CT Cares, Inc., a private 501(c)(3) organization, that works to raise money for the Coventry community.

Tags