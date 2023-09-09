Coventry High School-Coventry-072222 #2

Coventry High School.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — Coventry High School has been ranked in the top 8% of schools in the country by the U.S. News & World Report, coming in at No. 1,996 out of almost 25,000 public high schools.

