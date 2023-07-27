COVENTRY — A Coventry man was arrested Thursday for attempting to break into a home on Twin Hills Drive in Coventry.
According to the Coventry Police Department, Coventry Police officers were called to an address on Twin Hills Drive Thursday after Devin McConnell, 56, of Coventry threatened to harm a person and attempted to gain access to their home.
McConnell reportedly made multiple threatening calls to the victim.
The suspect then went to the victim’s residence and attempted to gain access through the front and rear doors, Coventry Police say.
Officers arrived on scene and McConnell, armed with a box cutter, was taken into custody without further incident.
McConnell was charged with criminal attempt to commit home invasion, threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.
Furthermore, McConnell was held on $100,000 bond to appear in court on Friday.
McConnell was also arrested by Coventry Police on July 15 for harassment in the second degree after making threatening phone calls to another Coventry resident in an unrelated incident.