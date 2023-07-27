Mugshot of Devin McConnell

Mugshot of Devin McConnell

 Photo courtesy of the Coventry Police Department

COVENTRY — A Coventry man was arrested Thursday for attempting to break into a home on Twin Hills Drive in Coventry.

According to the Coventry Police Department, Coventry Police officers were called to an address on Twin Hills Drive Thursday after Devin McConnell, 56, of Coventry threatened to harm a person and attempted to gain access to their home.

