Intersection of Merrow Road and Rhodes Road-Tolland-May 9, 2023

A motor vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Merrow Road and Rhodes Road in Tolland Sunday afternoon, claiming the lives of two people.

 Screenshot from Google Maps

COVENTRY — A Coventry resident was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Tolland Sunday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police, Bryan Flint, 64, of Ellington was traveling northbound on Merrow Road in the Town of Tolland at approximately 1:25 p.m. Flint was driving with two passengers, Levi Bartlof, 7, of Ellington and Kylie Bartlof, 9, of Ellington.

