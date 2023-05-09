COVENTRY — A Coventry resident was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Tolland Sunday afternoon.
According to Connecticut State Police, Bryan Flint, 64, of Ellington was traveling northbound on Merrow Road in the Town of Tolland at approximately 1:25 p.m. Flint was driving with two passengers, Levi Bartlof, 7, of Ellington and Kylie Bartlof, 9, of Ellington.
At that time, State Police said Amanda Josephine Bowen, 66, of Coventry was traveling southbound on Merrow Road in the Town of Tolland.
Bowen crossed the double yellow lines while negotiating a right curve, State Police said. Bowen’s vehicle traveled into the northbound lane and collided with Flint’s vehicle in a head-on collision.
The collision caused disabling damage to both vehicles. Both cars were towed from the scene.
Both Bowen and Flint suffered fatal injuries. Both Kylie and Levi Bartlof were transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.
As of Monday morning, the case was still under investigation.
Those who witnessed the accident or have information on it should contact TFC Kevin Hoyt at the Tolland Resident Troopers’ Office or at the State Police Troop C Barracks.