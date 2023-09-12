COVENTRY — Coventry’s Annual Arts on Main event will bring a variety of fun activities to the Historic Coventry Village this Saturday.
“This particular Arts on Main event provides a great opportunity to showcase our local artists,” Coventry Town Council Chair Lisa Thomas said. “It brings traffic to our local businesses on Main Street. Any way we can help our local businesses is big.”
This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature live music, art vendors, food trucks, a facepainter, art exhibits, a poets’ corner, puppet theater, interactive art and music activities. The event is being organized by the town, the nonprofit organization Coventry CT Cares, Inc. and the Coventry Arts Guild.
One of the featured events will be the kid’s art extravaganza. Children will be able to make art on the lawn of Coventry Arts and Antiques, 1140 Main Street. They will also be able to paint carnival-style masks and other large cardboard sculptures.
Coventry Arts Guild members will show off their art at Mill Brook Place, 1267 Main Street. Most of their artwork will be for sale. The poets’ corner will also take place there.
Food trucks from the Red Lion Burger, Craftbird Sandos and Tenders, A Cupcake for Later as well as a mum sale will be in the parking lot of the First Congregational Church of Coventry, 1171 Main Street, Coventry.
Also on the lower level of the church will be a Coventry student art show.
At 1 p.m. in the community room at the First Congregational Church, there will be a dance performance by students of the Can-Dance Studio.
Those who attend Saturday’s event are also encouraged to visit several of the local businesses on Main Street.
Event parking and shuttle services will be available at Patriots Park, 124 Lake Street, Coventry.
Handicap parking will also be available in Coventry Village.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place at Coventry High School.