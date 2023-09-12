Coventry Arts on Main #1 August 26 2018

A group plays some live music at Coventry’s Arts on Main event back in 2018.

 File Photo

COVENTRY — Coventry’s Annual Arts on Main event will bring a variety of fun activities to the Historic Coventry Village this Saturday.

“This particular Arts on Main event provides a great opportunity to showcase our local artists,” Coventry Town Council Chair Lisa Thomas said. “It brings traffic to our local businesses on Main Street. Any way we can help our local businesses is big.”

